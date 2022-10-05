Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock were both downgraded by Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty due to lower investment banking activity, declining equity markets and concern that trading estimates remain too optimistic.

In addition, he sees few near-term positive catalysts to offset the increased risk.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was cut to Neutral from Overweight and Goldman (GS) was downgraded to Underweight from Neutral.

The analyst pointed out that banks typically lag the market by ~30% early in a recession and outperform by a similar amount once the yield curve steepens.

"We see the current backdrop as similar to a combination of the early 1990s and 2000s recessions, which would provide an environment in which banks can absorb credit defaults and outperform in a relative sense while highly priced stocks de-rate," Heagerty wrote in a note to clients.

He keeps his Overweight rating on Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and first Republic (FRC).

SA Quant ratings for Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman (GS) are both Hold.

For opposing views on Goldman (GS), SA contributor Cavenagh Research likes that the bank has been quick to act on the dim economic outlook, while Pearl Gray Equity and Research is concerned by the firm's trading income mix.