PharmaTher to get US patent covering ketamine use for Parkinson's Disease

PharmaTher (OTCQB:PHRRF) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will grant a patent covering certain claims for ketamine use for the potential treatment of Parkinson's Disease and motor disorders that cause involuntary or uncontrollable movement or actions of the body.

The US Patent no. 11,426,366, is titled 'Compositions and Methods for Treating Motor Disorders,'

"The US patent strengthens our intellectual property portfolio covering novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine. We are advancing the clinical development of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease, and we are seeking FDA agreement on pursuing approval under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway with a potential Phase 3 clinical study," said PharmaTher CEO Fabio Chianelli.

The company said that data from a phase 1/2 trial of ketamine to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease showed that ketamine was safe, well-tolerated. The study which enrolled 10 people with moderate to advanced Parkinson's, also showed that all those treated with ketamine had a reduction in dyskinesias.

Dyskinesias are involuntary and erratic movements of the face, arms legs or trunk which can happen in those taking the drug levodopa for Parkinson's.