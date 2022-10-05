ADP report shows 208K jobs added in September, slightly higher than expected

Oct. 05, 2022 8:21 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • September ADP Jobs Report: +208K vs. +200K consensus  and +132K in August.
  • The jobs growth cam in the services industry, adding 237K. That was partly offset by a decline of 29K in the goods-producing sector.
  • People who changed their jobs lost some momentum in pay gains. Annual pay rose 15.7% in September, down from 16.2% increase in August. For those who stayed in their jobs, annual pay increased 7.8% vs. a 7.7% increase in August.
  • "We are continuing to see steady job gains," said ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson.
  • On Tuesday, JOLTs data came in weaker than expected

