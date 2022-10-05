Ocean Power wins contract to support DHS S&T on maritime domain awareness
Oct. 05, 2022 8:21 AM ETOcean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT) has been awarded a $529,025 procurement contract by Amentum Services.
- Ocean Power (OPTT) will assist Amentum in providing the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center with land, air, space, and port & coastal surveillance services in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate (S&T).
- It will provide scientific hardware delivery, training, and integration services for DHS S&T Port and Coastal Surveillance (P&CS) projects, which seek to integrate sensors and systems and share data suitable for the full spectrum of maritime operations.
- OPTT shares have gained ~7% premarket
