Schlumberger in partnership to reduce water needed to produce lithium

Oct. 05, 2022

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) said Wednesday it has entered into a partnership with Gradiant, a developer of water treatment facilities, to introduce a key sustainable technology into the production process for battery-grade lithium compounds that limits the amount of water needed to produce lithium.

"The technology enables high levels of lithium concentration in a fraction of the time required by conventional methods, while also reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption, and capital costs when compared to thermal-based technologies," Schlumberger (SLB) said.

The company said the collaboration "will enable the lithium industry to meet surging mineral demand with a previously unattainable level of water utilization, by simultaneously lowering the consumption of fresh water and reducing wastewater."

Gradiant is seeking to raise $100M by mid-2023 to fund expansion plans, COO Prakash Govindan told Bloomberg in an interview.

Schlumberger (SLB) shares have gained 9% during the last two trading sessions as crude oil prices spiked higher.

