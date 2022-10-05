Trade in goods and services deficit narrowed in August

Oct. 05, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • August International Trade in Goods and Services: -$67.4B vs. -$68.0B consensus and -$70.5B prior (revised from -$70.7B).
  • August exports were $258.9B, down $0.07B than in July, while imports fell by $3.7B to $36.3B.
  • The goods deficit decreased by $3.4B to $87.6B and the services surplus fell by $0.4B to $20.2B.
  • For the three months ending in August, the average goods and services deficit decreased $6.2B to $72.9B, with average exports up $1.5B to $259.1B and average imports down $4.7B to $332.0B
  • Last week, the international trade in goods deficit narrowed more than expected in August.

