Trade in goods and services deficit narrowed in August
Oct. 05, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- August International Trade in Goods and Services: -$67.4B vs. -$68.0B consensus and -$70.5B prior (revised from -$70.7B).
- August exports were $258.9B, down $0.07B than in July, while imports fell by $3.7B to $36.3B.
- The goods deficit decreased by $3.4B to $87.6B and the services surplus fell by $0.4B to $20.2B.
- For the three months ending in August, the average goods and services deficit decreased $6.2B to $72.9B, with average exports up $1.5B to $259.1B and average imports down $4.7B to $332.0B
- Last week, the international trade in goods deficit narrowed more than expected in August.
