Verizon secures $1.58B task order to modernize U.S. embassies

Oct. 05, 2022

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has secured a task order to transform the global communications infrastructure and provide IT services for each of the Department of State's U.S. embassies, consulars, and other key locations around the globe.
  • The Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract will be worth $1.58B over the next 10 years.
  • Under the contract, the telecoms firm will oversee the implementation and management of network solutions for the department’s non-domestic footprint, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

