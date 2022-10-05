Verizon secures $1.58B task order to modernize U.S. embassies
Oct. 05, 2022 8:35 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has secured a task order to transform the global communications infrastructure and provide IT services for each of the Department of State's U.S. embassies, consulars, and other key locations around the globe.
- The Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract will be worth $1.58B over the next 10 years.
- Under the contract, the telecoms firm will oversee the implementation and management of network solutions for the department’s non-domestic footprint, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.
Comments (5)