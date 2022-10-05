Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) slipped on Wednesday as investment firm Wells Fargo cut estimates for the next three years, citing continued deterioration in the PC space and "increased concern over data center demand."

Analyst Aaron Rakers, who has an overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), noted the firm is "surprised" by the lack of investor interest with AMD trading at these levels, given it is well positioned to keep gaining market share and its strong product roadmap execution. However, a lack of confidence in the industry as a whole has played a larger role in the lack of investor enthusiasm.

"Shares are likely to remain under pressure until confidence that an adequate forward estimate de-risk has taken place," Rakers, who has a $130 price target on AMD, wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that the PC market is expected decline in the mid-to-high teens this year and mid-single digits next year. And with incremental concern on the data center, there are "downside risks in AMD’s Data Center segment."

As such, Rakers lowered his revenue and earnings estimates for 2022 to $25.5B and $4.11, down from $26.2B and $4.32 per share. He also cut 2023 and 2024 estimates, moving to $26.6B and $29.4B in annual revenue, with earnings per share of $4.13 and $4.75, respectively.

With respect to the data center, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is continuing to gain share, but there is a concern around inventory, particularly among the hyperscalers.

"AMD’s commentary on data center growth/resiliency is a key focus amid concerns around slowing hyperscale capex dynamics and the potential (increasing commentary) of elongating enterprise decision / deal cycles," Rakers added.

In looking at IDC data, Rakers estimated that AMD's (AMD) server CPU share was 22% in the first-half of 2022, up from 13% less than a year ago and 19% in the second-half of 2021.

AMD (AMD) shares fell more than 1% to $67 in premarket trading.