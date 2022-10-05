Monopar stock soars 19% as enrollment finishes in phase 2 part of oral mucositis study of Validive
Oct. 05, 2022 8:43 AM ETMonopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) said it completed enrollment in the phase 2b portion of a phase 2b/3 trial of Validive to treat severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for oropharyngeal cancer.
- Oral mucositis — swelling/irritation in the mouth — is a common, debilitating complication of cancer treatments, mainly chemotherapy and radiation.
- Monopar said in an Oct. 5 release that it enrolled more than 130 patients, activated 68 sites, expanded the trial to include sites in Germany and Poland, and began enrollment for the phase 3 portion of the trial, dubbed VOICE.
- Interim analysis of data from the phase 2b part, expected to be reported in Q1 2023, will be used to decide whether to continue enrolling in the phase 3 portion of the trial, the company added.
- MNPR +18.82% to $2.02 premarket Oct. 5
