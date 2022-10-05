ManTech wins $115M U.S. Marine Corps intelligence systems contract
Oct. 05, 2022 8:19 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ManTech has won a $115M contract with the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command, Program Manager Intelligence Systems Program to research, analyze and engineer solutions that advance Marine Corps intelligence capabilities, drive the evolution of information systems and address cyber defense challenges.
- ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Multiple Award Contract.
- “This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the Corps’ future and contribute to its excellence in expeditionary intelligence.” said David Hathaway, Executive VP and GM of ManTech’s Defense Sector.
Comments