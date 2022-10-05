MarketAxess September ADV rises 23% Y/Y on strong credit, Treasury volumes

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) total trading average daily volume of $32.6B climbed 23% Y/Y in September, driven by a 20% increase in total credit ADV to $12.2B and a 24% rise in U.S. Treasury ADV to $19.9B, the company said Wednesday. The month's ADV also surpassed August's $30.6B.

Its estimated market share exceeded 20% across three major product areas, with U.S. high-yield reaching a record estimated share of 21.3%, up 730 basis points Y/Y, joining U.S. high-grade and emerging markets, both with market share estimate at more than 20%.

"Increasing momentum through the quarter, culminated in a record week of trading at the end of September, driving 20% growth in total credit, and estimated market share above 20% across three major product areas for the month and for the first time in our history," said President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Concannon.

Composite corporate bond estimated market share of 21.4%, up from 17.9% a year earlier.

For Q3, preliminary fee per million for total credit was $165.6, down ~9% from the prior year and in line with Q2 2022 levels.

