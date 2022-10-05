Digital Turbine invests in Aptoide
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announced a strategic investment in Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android app stores, with more than 250 million users.
- Company's investment led Aptoide's Series-B funding round of $12M, which also included investment from Faurecia, Portugal Ventures, and the 200M Fund, a Portuguese co-investment company.
- "In the mobile app-store ecosystem, there is no concept of a 'Shopify for App Stores.' Our investment in Aptoide will deliver our Operators and OEM partners a more curated on-device app experience than what the current one-size-fits all stores can deliver. We believe that together, our technology can best serve the evolving needs of the app-store ecosystem, driving growth for app developers, operators, and OEM's by enabling more choice for scaled distribution. We look forward to working closely with the Aptoide team to deliver greater app discovery experiences and choices globally." said Bill Stone, CEO.
