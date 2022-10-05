Standard Motor Products acquires Kade Trading

Oct. 05, 2022 8:44 AM ETStandard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) has acquired Glinde, Germany-based Kade Trading.
  • Standard Motor (SMP) bought 100% of the capital stock of Kade Trading. The transaction was funded in cash through borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • Kade Trading, founded in 2004, supplies mobile temperature control components to commercial vehicle, passenger car and specialty equipment markets. It has served as a distributor of SMP products, including electric compressors, hose assemblies and receiver dryers.
  • The business generated ~$6M in annual revenue during 2021.
  • The acquisition further strengthen SMP's presence in Europe and provides synergies to its other recent specialized non-aftermarket channel acquisitions.

