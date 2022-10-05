Prices for copper and other industrial metals pulled back Wednesday following a resurgent U.S. dollar and renewed worries that central bank rate hikes will impact demand for metals.

According to Reuters, three-month benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently -1.3% to $7,620/metric ton after earlier touching a two-week high $7,788/ton.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -2.8% pre-market after surging 12.5% during the last two trading sessions; also on watch are (SCCO), (TECK), (HBM), (RIO), (BHP), (VALE)

Also weighing on the copper price was news of a possible labor deal in a mandatory mediation process to avoid a strike at Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile.

Most other base metals also fell, although lead ticked higher after Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) said it would shut its Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia for 55 days.

LME copper futures surged 2.8% Tuesday, while stocks and other risky assets also rallied, as the dollar softened and speculation that central banks may slow down the pace of monetary tightening.