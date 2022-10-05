New growth initiatives drive BIOREM order backlog to record $44.5M
- BIOREM (OTCPK:BIRMF) has announced several new orders totalling $7.1M.
- The orders are for air emission abatement projects in North America and continue to increase BIOREM's order backlog to a record $44.5M, its highest point since the Co. was founded in 1990.
- BIOREM also successfully secured a $1M order for several dry scrubbers, a new product recently introduced to select North American markets.
- "The orders are all in the $1M to $2M range and are expected to convert to revenue within the next year." said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO.
