New growth initiatives drive BIOREM order backlog to record $44.5M

Oct. 05, 2022 8:50 AM ETBioRem Inc. (BIRMF), BRM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BIOREM (OTCPK:BIRMF) has announced several new orders totalling $7.1M.
  • The orders are for air emission abatement projects in North America and continue to increase BIOREM's order backlog to a record $44.5M, its highest point since the Co. was founded in 1990.
  • BIOREM also successfully secured a $1M order for several dry scrubbers, a new product recently introduced to select North American markets.
  • "The orders are all in the $1M to $2M range and are expected to convert to revenue within the next year." said Derek S. Webb, President and CEO.

