Genasys announces SaaS contracts from utility companies in California, Florida and Washington
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced Genasys Emergency Management software-as-a-service contracts from Golden State Water Company, Florida Municipal Power Agency, and NW Natural in the state of Washington.
- Golden State Water provides water service to customers in more than 80 Northern, Coastal and Southern California communities.
- FMPA is a wholesale power agency owned by 31 municipal electric utilities in Florida.
- NW Natural serves more than 2.5 million natural gas customers across the Pacific Northwest.
- "Genasys has established a diverse and growing customer base across multiple verticals, including Automotive, Entertainment, Government, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Utilities. In an increasingly dangerous world, our comprehensive suite of emergency management solutions is helping businesses, public safety agencies, and organizations inform and safeguard millions of people." said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc.
