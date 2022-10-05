ServiceNow to acquire Era Software for better customer insights
Oct. 05, 2022 8:53 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to acquire observability and log management innovator, Era Software.
- Customers will be able to gather actionable insights that deliver value across the business, all within a single solution purpose-built for the era of digital business.
- Together, Era Software and Lightstep will further extend critical, unified observability workflows, removing the confusing context switches that hinder DevOps and SRE productivity at most enterprises today.
- “Digital transformation succeeds or fails based on unified observability. Together, ServiceNow and Era Software are set up to deliver a unified and seamless observability experience within one solution, designed to scale.” says Ben Sigelman, general manager of ServiceNow’s Lightstep business unit and co-founder of Lightstep.
Comments