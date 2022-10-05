Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster predicted Wednesday that Elon Musk will likely still spend most of his time and energy at ventures like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, even as he decides to push ahead with his $44B deal to acquire social media giant Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Speaking to CNBC, the Loup Ventures founder and managing partner argued that Musk will be forced to make hard choices about where to put his attention once the TWTR deal closes and that the billionaire will likely focus elsewhere.

"I think it is less likely that he invests a substantial amount of his time into Twitter. He has to put on a good face today [but] he clearly doesn't want this asset," Munster stated.

That said, Munster acknowledged that the Tesla boss could increase the value at Twitter by putting a strong management team in place, even if Musk himself takes a more hands-off approach to the company.

Still, the analyst contended that Musk's personal attention will be key in determining TWTR's future value, saying that the "core question" about the social media firm's future will come down to how much time the billionaire can give the company.

"It is impossible to predict what its value is because ultimately, it comes down to that investment-of-time question," he said. "Even Elon Musk is subject to 24-hour days."

Munster's comments followed news on Tuesday that Musk had decided to renew his interest in TWTR after attempting to pull out of a previous deal to buy the company, which valued the firm at $54.20 a share. The revelation sparked a 22% rally in TWTR stock.

In the wake of his about-face, Musk said that purchasing Twitter (TWTR) would help him create an "everything app."