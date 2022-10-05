Intercontinental Exchange's Q3 average daily volume up 5% Y/Y
Oct. 05, 2022 9:00 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Data, technology and market infrastructure company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) said its average daily volume was up 5% Y/Y in Q3.
- North American natural gas average daily volume was up 3% Y/Y during the quarter, ags and metals average daily volume was up 4% Y/Y, financials average daily volume was up 35% Y/Y and U.S. cash equities average daily volume was up 7% Y/Y.
- For September, average daily volume was up 6% Y/Y.
- Ags and metals average daily volume was up 14% Y/Y during the month, financials average daily volume was up 36% Y/Y, U.S. cash equities average daily volume was up 6% Y/Y and equity options average daily volume was up 6% Y/Y.
- "With investors facing an interest rate climate that societies have not experienced for a generation, and commodities continuing to respond to supply shocks caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, ICE's diverse and liquid futures markets continue to play an integral role in helping our customers to hedge and manage their exposure to current events," President Ben Jackson said.
- Source: Press Release
Comments