Takeda seeks expanded FDA nod of its swelling attacks therapy to include kids aged 2-12
Oct. 05, 2022 9:00 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda (NYSE:TAK) on Wednesday said the U.S. FDA had accepted its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for the potential expanded use of its Takhzyro injection to treat attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in children aged 2 to 12 years.
- HAE is a disorder that affects the blood vessels and is characterized by rapid bouts of swelling in the hands, feet, limbs, face and other areas of the body.
- Takhzyro is currently approved and available in more than 30 countries in the world for the treatment of attacks of HAE in people aged 12 years and older.
- Takeda said the sBLA was supported by data from a phase 3 trial for HAE patients under the age of 12.
- If approved, Takhzyro would be the first and only prophylaxis treatment available for HAE patients younger than 6 years of age, TAK said in a statement.
- The FDA granted the sBLA a priority review and expects a decision on the application in H1 2023.
- U.S.-listed shares of TAK -2.6% to $13.25 in premarket trading.
Comments