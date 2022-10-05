Tesla will start removing ultrasonic sensors from new models

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) confirmed that it will remove ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles starting this month as part of a plan to use only cameras in its safety and driver-assistant features.

The Texas-based company will remove ultrasonic sensors from the Model 3 and Model Y over the next few months to be followed by the Model S and Model X next year.

Right now, Tesla (TSLA) vehicles have 12 ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers. Short-range sound sensors are mainly used in parking applications and to detect close objects.

The decision to use only cameras will save the electric vehicle giant a little bit on manufacturing and chip costs.

While Chief Executive officer Elon Musk has said Tesla can achieve full autonomy with cameras only, the company has missed some of the more ambitious autonomous targets set.

Tesla has also faced growing regulatory, legal and public scrutiny over its Autopilot system.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 1.91% in early trading on Wednesday with the Twitter purchase a factor as investors weigh if Elon Musk might need to sell TSLA shares to finance the deal.