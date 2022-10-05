Block's Afterpay adds monthly payment plan for $400-$4,000 purchases
Oct. 05, 2022 9:06 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Afterpay unit has broadened its "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing offerings to include an option for monthly payments on purchases of between $400 and $4,000, the company said Wednesday.
- Initially available for U.S. online purchases, consumers will be able to pay for their purchases over a six- or 12-month period. It will be available for in-person purchases in 2023, and Afterpay also expects to offer the new option to merchants outside the U.S. next year.
- Block (SQ) acquired Afterpay in early 2022 to gain entry to the fast-growing BNPL sector. Since 2020, U.S. consumer spending on BNPL has surged 660%, more than five times the growth for debit card spending, the company said.
- The monthly payment option is offered to existing customers in partnership with First Electronic Bank, Afterpay said. The new payment plan is currently available at U.S. merchant websites, including Bellacor.com, EyeBuyDirect, FWRD, and Your Mechanic, with additional merchant partners expected soon.
- Block (SQ) stock has dropped 2.3% in Wednesday premarket trading.
- Last month, Block (SQ) rolled out Tap to Pay on iPhone on iOS app to all U.S. sellers
