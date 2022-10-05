Intercontinental Exchange to expand wireless service in Europe
Oct. 05, 2022 9:09 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) said Wednesday it will expand its wireless offering in Europe, with plans to offer market data and private bandwidth services over wireless between Bergamo, Frankfurt, London and in the London metro area.
- The wireless networks provide a lower latency solution for connectivity between trading venues.
- After Euronext's migration to Bergamo, ICE will connect markets in London and Frankfurt to the new Euronext location.
- ICE plans to add the new London Stock Exchange data center in the London Docklands to its wireless portfolio when it goes live next year.
