"The Cascade transaction and our long-standing partnership with Tom and his team are significant to the continued evolution of Radiant. We launched Radiant in 2006 with the goal of partnering with logistics entrepreneurs who would benefit from our unique value proposition. It is satisfying to know that Tom has shared in the value that he has helped to create and is now able to take advantage of the built-in exit strategy available to the entrepreneurs participating in our network. It was March of 2007 when we welcomed Tom to the Radiant network. From the beginning Tom has participated as a shareholder and as one of the larger operating partners in our network. We are very proud to be able to support Tom and his team in this transaction and help them reach their own individual goals." said Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain.