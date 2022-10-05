Radiant Logistics acquires Cascade Enterprises of Minnesota
- Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) has acquired the operations of Cascade Enterprises of Minnesota
- Cascade is privately held company that has operated under the company's Airgroup brand since 2007.
- The company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.
- On a post-closing basis, Cascade will continue to operate under the Airgroup brand through the remainder of 2022 and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand in early 2023 as Cascade is combined with existing Company owned operations in the Minneapolis area.
"The Cascade transaction and our long-standing partnership with Tom and his team are significant to the continued evolution of Radiant. We launched Radiant in 2006 with the goal of partnering with logistics entrepreneurs who would benefit from our unique value proposition. It is satisfying to know that Tom has shared in the value that he has helped to create and is now able to take advantage of the built-in exit strategy available to the entrepreneurs participating in our network. It was March of 2007 when we welcomed Tom to the Radiant network. From the beginning Tom has participated as a shareholder and as one of the larger operating partners in our network. We are very proud to be able to support Tom and his team in this transaction and help them reach their own individual goals." said Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain.
