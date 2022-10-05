Volcon scales 10%, awarded first stag UTV order with US Army

Oct. 05, 2022 9:09 AM ETVolcon, Inc. (VLCN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) has been awarded its first order to deliver two Stag UTV vehicles to the U.S. Army under the management of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (or ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (or CERL).

  • The Stag, the company’s first all-wheel drive is expected to be delivered to two U.S. Army locations in mid-2023.

  • “This award is a significant first step into the federal government marketplace. Given the increasing demand for government fleet electrification via the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Strategy, and now via executive order, we are well positioned to develop and deliver high performance electrified platforms to meet a diverse array of government applications.” says the company’s VP of Global Defense and Government Programs, Richard Tannery.

  • Stock rises 10% during pre-market.

