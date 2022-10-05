Nextech reports Q3 3D-model production jumps 110%
Oct. 05, 2022 9:10 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) is pleased to report that it’s 3D model production has jumped over 110% from Q2 2022 to Q3.
- In Q3 alone Nextech produced 5,667 3D models for e-commerce sites across a wide spectrum of products.
- This production represents a 110% jump from production in Q2 where it produced 2,776 3D models.
- Nextech is ramping up production which would represent ~50% of Q3 production and sets the stage for a substantial increase in 3D model production in Q4 2022.
- "We are focused and working towards a huge ramp-up of 3D model production, setting the stage for an exciting 2023." said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR.
