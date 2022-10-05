Acer Therapeutics to develop ACER-801 for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment
Oct. 05, 2022 9:16 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) said on Wednesday it was expanding ACER-801 into a new indication, to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- (ACER) is trading 3.5% higher premarket.
- In a study conducted in thousands of genes that were activated in the brains of mice following fear conditioning events showed the drug was able to block fear memory consolidation shortly after exposure to a trauma.
- ACER-801 is a non-hormonal drug designed as a selective non-peptide neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist.
- "While the role of the NK3R pathway in the hypothalamus to manage thermoregulation is well-established in clinical trials, this opportunity explores an entirely different mechanism of action for the drug. We look forward to presenting our clinical development plan for ACER-801 for the reduction of frequency and severity of PTSD in the near future," the company said.
- Acute stress disorder refers to the body’s immediate response to trauma, whereas PTSD is defined as the long-term effects of trauma.
- The company is also developing the drug for induced Vasomotor Symptoms, which is hot flashes, flushing, and night sweats — that tend to occur in or around menopause.
Comments