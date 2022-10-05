Alzamend stock falls amid start of AL001 dosing in healthy people in Alzheimer's trial
Oct. 05, 2022 9:19 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) said it began dosing healthy people in a phase 2A study of oral drug AL001 treat people with dementia related to Alzheimer’s.
- The placebo-controlled trial (AL001-02) started in May to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AL001 under multiple-dose setting, to determine the maximum tolerated dose, the company said in an Oct. 5 press release.
- Based on a recommendation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after its review on Alzamend's pre-investigational new drug briefing package to develop AL001 for bipolar, major depressive and post-traumatic stress disorders, the ongoing clinical trial in Alzheimer's patients was expanded, the company added.
- ALZN -6.52% to $1.29 premarket Oct. 5
