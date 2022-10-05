Crude oil prices rise modestly following reports that OPEC+ has decided to reduce production by 2M bbl/day, the group's biggest cut since 2020.

November Nymex crude (CL1:COM) +1% at $87.40/bbl; November Brent crude (CO1:COM) +1.1% at $92.81/bbl.

Stock futures add to earlier pre-market losses: Dow Jones -1.1%, S&P -1.2%, Nasdaq -1.3%.

The recommendation from the panel of OPEC+ ministers for the 2M bbl/day cut is expected to be ratified by the full meeting on Wednesday, although the proposal could have a smaller effect on global supply than the headline number would indicate because several countries already are pumping well below their quotas.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (NYSEARCA:UCO), (NYSEARCA:BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU)

Crude prices have surged this week on expectations that the cartel would deliver a large production cut when delegates meet in Vienna.