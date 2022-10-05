OPEC+ to cut production by two million barrels a day

Crude oil prices rise modestly following reports that OPEC+ has decided to reduce production by 2M bbl/day, the group's biggest cut since 2020.

November Nymex crude (CL1:COM) +1% at $87.40/bbl; November Brent crude (CO1:COM) +1.1% at $92.81/bbl.

Stock futures add to earlier pre-market losses: Dow Jones -1.1%, S&P -1.2%, Nasdaq -1.3%.

The recommendation from the panel of OPEC+ ministers for the 2M bbl/day cut is expected to be ratified by the full meeting on Wednesday, although the proposal could have a smaller effect on global supply than the headline number would indicate because several countries already are pumping well below their quotas.

Crude prices have surged this week on expectations that the cartel would deliver a large production cut when delegates meet in Vienna.

