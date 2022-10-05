Emerson rises on report of talks to sell unit to Blackstone for up to $10B

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares climbed as much as 2.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, a day after the company was said to be in talks with private-equity firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to sell part of its commercial and residential solutions business for $5 billion to $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

The business unit makes products for more energy-efficient home heating and cooling, such as thermostats and hot-water dispensers. Its sales in 2021 rose 18% to $6.7 billion from the prior year.

The possible sale of Emerson’s commercial and residential solutions business may set up the company for faster top-line growth, which is among its key strategic priorities, Andrew Kaplowitz, analyst at Citi, said in a report.

Emerson has made changes to its portfolio of businesses, including a merger of its industrial software business with Aspen Technology and a deal to sell its InSinkErator garbage disposal business to Whirlpool for $3 billion.

Emerson's stock had fallen 15% through the market close on Oct. 4, compared with a 21% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Value Quest rates Emerson (EMR) as a Buy on its efforts to boost growth. Columnist Chetan Woodun has a Hold rating on Emerson (EMR) on supply-chain issues.