Emerson rises on report of talks to sell unit to Blackstone for up to $10B

Oct. 05, 2022 9:20 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX), EMRSP500By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor1 Comment

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares climbed as much as 2.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, a day after the company was said to be in talks with private-equity firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to sell part of its commercial and residential solutions business for $5 billion to $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

The business unit makes products for more energy-efficient home heating and cooling, such as thermostats and hot-water dispensers. Its sales in 2021 rose 18% to $6.7 billion from the prior year.

The possible sale of Emerson’s commercial and residential solutions business may set up the company for faster top-line growth, which is among its key strategic priorities, Andrew Kaplowitz, analyst at Citi, said in a report.

Emerson has made changes to its portfolio of businesses, including a merger of its industrial software business with Aspen Technology and a deal to sell its InSinkErator garbage disposal business to Whirlpool for $3 billion.

Emerson's stock had fallen 15% through the market close on Oct. 4, compared with a 21% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Value Quest rates Emerson (EMR) as a Buy on its efforts to boost growth. Columnist Chetan Woodun has a Hold rating on Emerson (EMR) on supply-chain issues.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.