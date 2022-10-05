WTO slashes global economic growth outlook due to multiple shocks

The World Trade Organization cut its outlook for 2023 global economic growth as multiple shocks continue to weigh on the global economy, it said Wednesday.

WTO economists now expect the global merchandise trade volumes to rise 1.0% next year, down from their previous estimate of 3.4%. For 2022, they now foresee 3.5% growth, up from the prior view of 3.0%.

The reasons for the dimmer view vary by region. In Europe, high energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war will pressure household spending and boost manufacturing costs. The U.S.'s monetary tightening will hurt interest-sensitive spending such as housing, motor vehicles, and fixed investment. And in China, COVID-19 outbreaks will continue to disrupt production.

World GDP at market exchange rates is expected to increase 2.8% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, down from the WTO's previous forecast of 3.2%.

If the current forecast is correct, trade growth will slow sharply but remain positive in 2023, though there is a high degree of uncertainty due to changing monetary policy in advanced economies and the unpredictability of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In July, the IMF trimmed its global growth forecasts on a significantly darker outlook