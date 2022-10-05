Aquarius AI to acquire Jellyworks
Oct. 05, 2022
- Aquarius AI (OTCPK:GOOLF) to acquire a minimum of 70% of shares of Jellyworks in exchange for ~60.6M shares of Aquarius, representing ~33% of outstanding shares.
- Alex Lineton, CEO at Jellyworks, stated, "We are delighted to be coming together with Aquarius to continue the build out of Web3 technology. We believe that Play-2-Earn gaming is the next big thing, and we are excited to be combining forces with Aquarius to become the leader in NFT gaming guilds." He further added, "Online gaming is a huge multi-billion-dollar industry, and we believe Play-2-Earn gaming is transforming the industry.*"
