Australian ethics committee approves ABVC's phase 2 study plan for its eye-gel substitute

Oct. 05, 2022 9:27 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) on Wednesday said it had got an approval from an Australian ethics committee for the phase 2 study plan for its vitreous substitute Vitargus.
  • The company subsequently submitted a clinical trial application to the Australian drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, for the initiation of the study, ABVC said in a statement.
  • ABVC's Vitargus is a substitute for the vitreous humor in the eye, which is the gel-like fluid that fills the eye cavity.
  • The phase 2 trial is being conducted in Thailand and Australia, with the company aiming to conduct site initiation visits next month in both regions so that the study can begin in early 2023.
  • ABVC stock closed -2.9% at $0.87 on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.