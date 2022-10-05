Australian ethics committee approves ABVC's phase 2 study plan for its eye-gel substitute
Oct. 05, 2022 9:27 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) on Wednesday said it had got an approval from an Australian ethics committee for the phase 2 study plan for its vitreous substitute Vitargus.
- The company subsequently submitted a clinical trial application to the Australian drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, for the initiation of the study, ABVC said in a statement.
- ABVC's Vitargus is a substitute for the vitreous humor in the eye, which is the gel-like fluid that fills the eye cavity.
- The phase 2 trial is being conducted in Thailand and Australia, with the company aiming to conduct site initiation visits next month in both regions so that the study can begin in early 2023.
- ABVC stock closed -2.9% at $0.87 on Tuesday.
Comments