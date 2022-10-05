AnaptysBio benefits from results of GSK mid-stage Jemperli combo lung cancer trial

Oct. 05, 2022

  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) will receive a $5M milestone payment from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) this quarter when the UK pharma giant doses the first patient in a phase 3 trial of Jemperli (dostarlimab) + cobolimab.
  • Earlier Wednesday morning, GSK (GSK) said it was advancing both arms of the COSTAR trial into phase 3 -- Jemperli + chemotherapy, and cobolimab + Jemperli + chemotherapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
  • AnaptysBio (ANAB) licensed Jemperli and cobolimab to GSK (GSK). Cobolimab is known as a anti-TIM-3 antagonist.
  • Under terms of the collaboration, AnaptysBio (ANAB) receives an 8%-25% royalty on Jemperli sales: 8% when global net sales are below $1B, while sales above $1B are a 12%-25% royalty. Royalties for potential sales of cobolimab are from 4%-8%.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views AnaptysBio (ANAB) as a buy with high marks for momentum and revisions.

