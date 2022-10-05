Spotify acquires Kinzen to enhance platform safety

Oct. 05, 2022 9:41 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Music Streaming Service Spotify Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) said on Wednesday that it has acquired Dublin, Ireland-based Kinzen as part of efforts to ramp up platform safety.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Kinzen has expertise in protecting online communities from harmful content. Its technology combines machine learning and human expertise to analyze potential harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages and countries.
  • The company has been working with Spotify (SPOT) since 2020, initially focusing on the integrity of election-related content. The acquisition will provide early warnings about problems in different markets, enabling the audio streaming service to more effectively moderate content in more languages.
  • "Kinzen offers a combination of tools and expertise to help us better understand the content on our platform and emerging abuse trends," said Sarah Hoyle, Spotify's head of trust and safety.
  • Spotify (SPOT) shares were down around 2% shortly after market open.

