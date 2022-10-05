Fat Brands' Fatburger, Buffalo's sign deal to bring three locations to Atlanta
Oct. 05, 2022 9:43 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT), FATBP, FATBBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 15 other restaurant concepts has announced a new development deal to open three new franchised locations in Atlanta.
- In partnership with franchisee Deidre Brown, the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations will open over the next three years with the first location set to open in Atlanta by the end of 2023.
- "The Atlanta community has embraced Buffalo’s Cafe for over 35 years, and we are excited to now provide them with additional locations in the area to not only enjoy their favorite wings, but also our delicious, custom-built Fatburgers.” said Taylor Wiederhorn, CDO.
