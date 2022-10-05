Volaris reports 25% Y/Y demand growth with 87% load factor

Volaris Airbus A320 airplane Phoenix Airport in Arizona

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) capacity increased 17.2% Y/Y while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 25.2%.
  • Load factor grew 560 bps to 87.4%.
  • The airline transported 2.6M passengers during the month, a 24.4% increase compared to the same month of 2021.
  • Demand in the domestic Mexican markets up 21.8% and international markets grew 34.7%.
  • On YTD basis, demand increased 30.0% Y/Y, with load factor expanding 110 bps to 84.9%.
  • Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Load factor reached a monthly record for September as demand remained strong. Forward bookings are solid, and we expect to maintain a strong load factor for the remainder of the year. We maintain our flexible network strategy and will continue stimulating our markets with our ULCC model."

