Volaris reports 25% Y/Y demand growth with 87% load factor
Oct. 05, 2022 9:46 AM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) capacity increased 17.2% Y/Y while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 25.2%.
- Load factor grew 560 bps to 87.4%.
- The airline transported 2.6M passengers during the month, a 24.4% increase compared to the same month of 2021.
- Demand in the domestic Mexican markets up 21.8% and international markets grew 34.7%.
- On YTD basis, demand increased 30.0% Y/Y, with load factor expanding 110 bps to 84.9%.
- Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Load factor reached a monthly record for September as demand remained strong. Forward bookings are solid, and we expect to maintain a strong load factor for the remainder of the year. We maintain our flexible network strategy and will continue stimulating our markets with our ULCC model."
