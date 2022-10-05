Nike (NYSE:NKE) took on another downward rating revision on Wednesday as concerns mount over the holiday quarter and early part of 2023.

Austrian firm Erste Group cut its rating on Nike (NKE) to Hold from a prior position of Buy.

Analyst Stephan Lingnau noted that Nike (NKE) has recently reported rising inventories of its products. He also noted that NKE's operating income has declined due to rising costs.

"With consumers' real incomes currently falling, the weakening profitability is unlikely to recover quickly," warned Lingau.

The analyst ratings scorecard on Nike (NKE) stands at 21 Buy-equivalent ratings, 13 Neutral-equivalent ratings, and no Sell-equivalent ratings.

Nike (NKE) peeled off 0.50% in early trading on Wednesday.