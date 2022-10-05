Penumbra cut to Neutral at Citi on macro concerns
Oct. 05, 2022 10:21 AM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of medical device maker Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) dropped Wednesday after Citi downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy, citing, among other things, the stock's recent outperformance despite macro concerns.
- The analyst Joanne Wuensch notes that PEN rallied 57% in 3Q 2022 after the management during Q2 2022 earnings call and subsequent interactions with brokers highlighted its pipeline and a path to lower investments linked to the REAL virtual reality program.
- "Thus while we are believers in the company's end markets and the pipeline, we are looking at a stock that has rebounded significantly even as multiples compress in an inflationary environment with rising interest rates," the team wrote.
- Citing the above-consensus forecasts for the company's 3Q 2022 revenue and earnings per share, the analysts raise the price target on PEN to $217 from $170.
- Wall Street has remained bullish on Penumbra (PEN) stock, with an average rating of Strong Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha Authors indicated a Buy rating on the stock. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently outperforms the market, rated PEN as a Hold.
