Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced it is bringing all corporate teams to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

The move will consolidate the roles from its locations in Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to the company’s central headquarters.

“Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers,” CEO Donnie King said. “Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”

The press release added that the consolidation of corporate teams will coincide with an “expansion of Tyson’s world headquarters” aimed at “accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces including state-of-the-art technology.”

Company representatives did not immediately respond for SeekingAlpha’s requests for comment on the implications for company headcount and strategy.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares fell 1.88% on Wednesday.

