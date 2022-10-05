Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +1.7% in early trading Wednesday, placing it among the three top gainers on the S&P 500 in a morning of broad stock market losses, after filing preliminary Q3 results that point to another strong quarter for the company even while falling short of Q2's record results.

According to Bloomberg, Citi analysts said the preliminary guidance implies a "solid beat" when Exxon (XOM) issues Q3 results on October 28, noting the company's earnings outlook "typically comes in above the midpoint."

Exxon (XOM) shares have jumped ~12.5% since Monday's open as crude oil prices surged following initial reports that OPEC+ was considering a substantial production cut.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) wobbles between small gains and losses in early trading following news that OPEC+ would implement a 2M bbl/day production cut, the group's biggest cut since 2020.