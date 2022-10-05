SMART Global stock dips on mixed Q4 results

Oct. 05, 2022 10:33 AM ETSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday in response to the semiconductor device company's fourth quarter results.
  • Last Tuesday, SMART Global (SGH) reported adj. EPS of $0.80 that exceeded Wall Street estimates. However, revenue of $438M (-6.4% Y/Y) missed consensus estimate.
  • Adj. gross margin dropped 180 basis points versus the year-ago quarter to 24.6%, primarily driven by lower sales from LED Solutions business.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $55.9M was also down 26% Y/Y, but beat estimates of $53.4M.
  • For first quarter of fiscal 2023, SMART Global (SGH) expects adj. EPS in the range of $0.45 to $0.75 vs. consensus of $0.65. Net sales is projected between $425M to $475M vs. $448.82M consensus, while adj. gross margin is seen at 25.5% to 27.5% vs. 25.7% estimate.
  • Commenting on the results, Needham said: "This was a solid print given the volatile macroeconomic climate, notably with supply chain and demand challenges. We opt for caution amidst a weakening macroeconomic backdrop." The brokerage holds a buy rating on the stock, but lowered its price target to $30 from $40.

