Constellation Brands Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2022 10:37 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.81 (+18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Constellation Brands: An Expensive Alcohol Company With Earnings Results Thursday Morning
Comments