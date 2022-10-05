Gladstone Commercial's portfolio occupancy steady at 96.9% in September

Oct. 05, 2022 10:41 AM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Office Building

contrastaddict

  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has collected 100% of September cash base rents and its portfolio occupancy was 96.9% as of Sept. 30, 2022, both unchanged from Aug. 31.
  • During the month, the industrial REIT acquired two industrial assets, totaling 116,703 square feet for a total purchase price of $13.6M.
  • As of Sept. 30, Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) had current available liquidity of ~$64.0M through its revolving credit facility and cash on hand, down from $84.9M at Aug. 31.
  • Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) stock has dropped 4.1% in Wednesday morning trading, on a day when most stocks are trading in the red.

