Watch this plant food stock singled out by UBS

UBS weighed in on microcap The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCQB:MYLKF) as part of its coverage of the firm's Future of Food Conference.

The background on Planting Hope Company (OTCQB:MYLKF) is that the company aims to develop, launch and scale uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food & beverage brands. MYLKF has 4 food and beverage brands and has products in over 8K retail doors with over 50K points of distribution. Notably, MYLK is a women-led and women-managed enterprise.

UBS' key takeaways on the plant-based food company include that its sesame milk product is the first plant-based milk that delivers equivalent protein to dairy milk and that it is targeting independent coffee shops, which represent ~1/2 of all coffee shops in the U.S.

"Aside from its nutritional profile, Hope and Sesame milk froths, foams, and steams like regular milk. MYLK is focused on giving the flexitarian consumer more options to consume tasty plant-based foods."

UBS does not have a rating on the stock.

MYLKF has not had much traction with investors so far with a market cap of just $22M and shares sitting at $0.44 vs. the 2022 range of $0.10 to $0.89.