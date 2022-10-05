Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was among the Wednesday’s biggest gainers after data from market research firm YipitData suggested the company is due to exceed Q3 sales estimates.

Per the data provider, the pet-focused e-commerce company is “trending above consensus” in terms of sales despite persistent inflationary pressure on consumers. According to SeekingAlpha data, analysts are anticipating $2.46B in sales, an 11.36% jump from 2021.

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) rose over 6% at an intraday high prior to moderating gains near 3% later in Wednesday’s session. The stock has run to a double-digit gain thus far in the first week of October, bolstered by a 6.09% rise amid Tuesday’s rally.

The company’s next earnings report is expected to take place in early December.

