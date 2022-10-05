Levi Strauss Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEVI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
