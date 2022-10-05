McCormick Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2022 11:03 AM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
