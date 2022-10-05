Accolade Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 05, 2022 5:35 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (+48.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.86M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACCD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
