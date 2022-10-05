Volatility ETFs and ETNs tick higher as Fed pivot debate roils market
Volatility ETFs and ETNs rise off the back of Wednesday’s fallout after Wall Street rallied for two days to start the fourth quarter of the trading year. The S&P VIX Index (VIX) topped the 30 marker today and now remains elevated by 2.8%.
As a result, two shorter term volatility funds have moved higher. Both the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) have risen by 2.9% and 3%.
Other volatility ETFs and ETNs that have experienced a jolt are the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ), ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY), and the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX). On Wednesday VXZ is +1%, UVXY has gained 4.3%, while UVIX has moved upward by 5.8%.
Wells Fargo outlined in an investor note: “The VIX has been well-behaved YTD. Vol expectations, especially on far-downside options, have kept the ‘fear gauge’ somewhat suppressed... for now. In today's fragile market, we are troubled by market vol YTD mirroring 2008.”
“Longer-term we expect a 2023 recession, Fed hawkishness, lower EPS, and growing tail risks to eventually catalyze a VIX spike.”
In broader market news, stock indices trade lower on Wednesday as the erase some of the gains recorded earlier this week.
